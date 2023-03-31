CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $251.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

