CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $7.65 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $207.84 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

