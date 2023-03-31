CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.60.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

