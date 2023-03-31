Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

OFSTF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 6,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of -60.46. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.