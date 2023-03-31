Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.95 billion and approximately $512.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,842.48 or 0.06438592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00061929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,626,240,479 coins and its circulating supply is 34,742,694,008 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

