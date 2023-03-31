Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,027 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,128,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VIG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.12. 426,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

