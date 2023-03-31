Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 7,067 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.50. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $285.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.10.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

