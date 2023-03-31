Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $19.67 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,792. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.79. The company has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

