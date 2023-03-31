Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.03. 1,074,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,049. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

