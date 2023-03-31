Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,820 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 734.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. 343,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,979. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

