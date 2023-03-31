Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 255,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

