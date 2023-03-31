Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,176 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.28. 164,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.88.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.