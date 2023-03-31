Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,766,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

