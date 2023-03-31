Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.30. 243,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,780. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

