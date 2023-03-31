Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 4,360 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sprout Social worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Sprout Social Stock Up 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

NASDAQ SPT traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $61.35. 312,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $28,522.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,141 shares of company stock worth $5,560,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

