Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,843,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.57% of Casella Waste Systems worth $146,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CWST. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

