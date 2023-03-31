Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Carmen Jeffrey Del Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 209,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

