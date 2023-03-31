Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 4th Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 5.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

CAT traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.