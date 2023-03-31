CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $9.25.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
