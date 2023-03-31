Center For Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

