Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.41 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

