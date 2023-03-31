Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,488,000 after buying an additional 2,206,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TC Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after buying an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,763,000 after purchasing an additional 255,377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,428,000 after purchasing an additional 262,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

TC Energy stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 458.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

