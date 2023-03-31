Center For Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $370.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.71 and its 200 day moving average is $358.80. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

