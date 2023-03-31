Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,147 shares of company stock valued at $52,161,929 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $207.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $209.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

