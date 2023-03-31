Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 44,261 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,261 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHY stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.