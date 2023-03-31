CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $32.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $88,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

