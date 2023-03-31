Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Down 3.3%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 134,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 176,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.67%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

