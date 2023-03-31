Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.14.

CERT stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. Certara has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Certara by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

