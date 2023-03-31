Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -5.05. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

