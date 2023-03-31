Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,708,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 21,292,633 shares.The stock last traded at $51.19 and had previously closed at $52.47.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 606,423 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

