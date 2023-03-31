Chiliz (CHZ) One Day Volume Reaches $75.88 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $794.58 million and $75.88 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,768,673,450 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

