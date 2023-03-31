China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.
China Automotive Systems Stock Down 19.7 %
Shares of CAAS opened at $4.85 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $148.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Greenridge Global cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
