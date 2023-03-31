China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 19.7 %

Shares of CAAS opened at $4.85 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $148.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Greenridge Global cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

