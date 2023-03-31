Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,210 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

