Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

