Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.63.

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $150.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

