Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.69. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $150.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.89%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.