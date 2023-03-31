Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.22

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.22 and traded as low as C$14.21. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 501,143 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.54.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

