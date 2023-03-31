Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHRD. Mizuho cut their target price on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $133.14 on Thursday. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 23.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $656,227.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,805,153.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,164.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,983 shares of company stock valued at $971,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

