CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.90. 19,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 19,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.
CHS Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.
CHS Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCO)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.