CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.90. 19,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 19,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

CHS Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

About CHS

In other CHS news, Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,529. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CHS news, Director Perry Meyer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,529. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.