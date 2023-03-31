Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cintas were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $467.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

