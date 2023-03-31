Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.70-12.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.70-$12.90 EPS.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $467.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

