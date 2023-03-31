Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $419.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $419.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $497.73.

Cintas Stock Up 0.5 %

CTAS stock opened at $467.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

