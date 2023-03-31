Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $419.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $419.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $467.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.08. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.