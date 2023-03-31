Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.70-$12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion. Cintas also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.70-12.90 EPS.

Cintas Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $467.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.09.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cintas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

