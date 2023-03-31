Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.09

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.09 and last traded at $108.46, with a volume of 302849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

