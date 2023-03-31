Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ingenia Communities Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance

INGEF stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Ingenia Communities Group has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'. With a positive impact on more than 10,850 residents each and every day, our commitment to all stakeholders is to perform with integrity, foster respect for all and build community through continuous improvement in everything we do.

