Citigroup Lowers CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
CyberAgent Price Performance
CYGIY opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.17.
CyberAgent Company Profile
