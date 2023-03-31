Citigroup Upgrades Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Buy

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $440.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $350.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Shares of LULU opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
