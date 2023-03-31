Citigroup Upgrades Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Buy

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $440.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $350.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

