Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.72.

NYSE:CFG opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 35,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,736,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

