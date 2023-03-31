City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the bank on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

City has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. City has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect City to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Performance

City stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.55. City has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. City had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that City will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,006.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,683.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of City by 214.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

See Also

